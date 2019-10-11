Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $12.43 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 996.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893,238 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 172,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.02. 1,727,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.