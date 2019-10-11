Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Nike were worth $31,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 2.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 1.0% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $281,061.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,482 shares of company stock worth $47,549,976 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.11. 3,444,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,111,604. The company has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.