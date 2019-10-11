Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,576 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Celgene were worth $14,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Celgene by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 18,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 146,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Celgene by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Celgene by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 169,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CELG shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

CELG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.68. The company had a trading volume of 751,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day moving average of $94.97. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $100.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

