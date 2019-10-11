Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 65 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.78.

GOOGL traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,208.09. 269,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,205.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,174.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.