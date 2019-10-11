Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GOCO. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gocompare.Com Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Shares of GOCO opened at GBX 88.70 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $372.06 million and a P/E ratio of 18.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.11. Gocompare.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 102.60 ($1.34).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Gocompare.Com Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

