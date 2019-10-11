GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 58.3% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $165,453.00 and $8.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,348.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.02213704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.39 or 0.02705179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00680021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00659610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00056537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00439590 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012100 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,481,352 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

