Global Blood Therapeutics’ (GBT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GBT. BidaskClub lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 930,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a current ratio of 16.79. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $241,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $158,226.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,371 shares of company stock valued at $549,865 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,707,000 after purchasing an additional 572,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,258,000 after acquiring an additional 485,866 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,984,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after acquiring an additional 392,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,368,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.