Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the August 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GLBZ remained flat at $$10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.81%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

