Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GAIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of GAIN opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $402.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.81. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 89.98% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.49%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, COO Terry Lee Brubaker sold 21,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $244,692.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $344,074.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 65.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 44.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at $62,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 48.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

