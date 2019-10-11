GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GVDNY. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.95. 299,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,742. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

