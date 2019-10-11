GenesisX (XGS) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $67,867.00 and $1,048.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 8,925,504 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

