General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 524,185 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 5.5% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $35,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,805,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,499,762,000 after buying an additional 148,979,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,838,441,000 after buying an additional 76,193,032 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,663,000 after buying an additional 364,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Horton purchased 55,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $498,336.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.42. 1,123,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,313,044. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

