Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generac Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of backup power generation products serving residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a range of automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. Generac’s power systems range in output from 800 watts to 9 megawatts and are available through a broad network of independent and industrial dealers, retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers generators fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and Bi-Fuel. It also provides air-cooled engines. In addition, Generac designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, automatic transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. The Company’s generators are fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel and Bi-Fuel (combined diesel and natural gas). Generac Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “

Get Generac alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. ValuEngine cut Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Generac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.60.

Generac stock opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Generac has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $763,342.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,755.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.