Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Friday, October 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 107.17 ($1.40).

LON GEMD opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.92) on Tuesday. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 68.40 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 118.50 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $97.57 million and a P/E ratio of 16.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.98.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

