Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Shares Down 13.3%

Shares of Gainey Capital Corp (CVE:GNC) dropped 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 367,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 153,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC)

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option agreement to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

