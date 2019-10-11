Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.28

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $8.18. Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 2,209 shares.

The stock's 50-day moving average is $8.28.

In related news, Director James P. Conn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,120 shares in the company, valued at $222,926.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Conn sold 26,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $222,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 46.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 57.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

