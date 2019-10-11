Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on FULT. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of FULT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,137. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.51 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.