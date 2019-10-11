FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $226.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $53.00.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $23.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2,590.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FS Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 199.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

