Friendz Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Friendz token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX and DragonEX. Friendz has a market cap of $1.24 million and $60,771.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00202179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.52 or 0.01013524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,504,866 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, DragonEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.