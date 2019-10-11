Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has $12.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.38.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 45,928,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,932,756. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,971,155 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 214,631 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 695,205 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 54,905 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,449 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 223.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,708 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

