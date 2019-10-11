Frederic H. Moll Sells 15,000 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frederic H. Moll sold 15,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $443,850.00.

SWAV stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,203. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 334.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $10,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,057,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,072,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

