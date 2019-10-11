Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.60

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), with a volume of 592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $8.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

