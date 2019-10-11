Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:FEDU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,756. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Four Seasons Edu has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 million, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,915,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,306 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 16.08% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

