Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE:FEDU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,756. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Four Seasons Edu has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 million, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.
Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.
About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.
