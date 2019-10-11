Founders Capital Management Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Founders Capital Management increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,980 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.6% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 71,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 552,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 25,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.59. 164,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $119.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

