Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

FBM opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Foundation Building Materials has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.49 million, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foundation Building Materials news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $77,330,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 680.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 2,986.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

