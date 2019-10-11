Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $714.49 million, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $77,330,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 593,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 736.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 472,088 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,105,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,404,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,229,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

