Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.35, but opened at $24.57. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Forescout Technologies shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 57,962 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSCT. Macquarie began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $147,280.00. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $116,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,732 shares of company stock worth $6,846,535. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $20,434,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 39,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

