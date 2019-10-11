FNB Protocol (FNB) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.76 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $27.77 million and $2.76 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Allbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00202157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.01014250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032949 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00087919 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,056,113 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

