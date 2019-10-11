Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Shares Down 11.1%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT)’s share price was down 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 47,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 132,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT)

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

