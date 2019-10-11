FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Jimmy Groombridge Purchases 119 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Jimmy Groombridge bought 119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($194.37).

Jimmy Groombridge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstGroup alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jimmy Groombridge bought 115 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £150.65 ($196.85).

On Monday, August 12th, Jimmy Groombridge bought 132 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £149.16 ($194.90).

FGP stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 128.50 ($1.68). The company had a trading volume of 2,506,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.31. FirstGroup plc has a 12 month low of GBX 77.95 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 138.80 ($1.81). The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 142 ($1.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 124.14 ($1.62).

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.