First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) Trading Up 1.3%

First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.78, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 28.04% of First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

