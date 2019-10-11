First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Up 250.0% in September

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:FSFG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $148.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, COO John P. Lawson, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $59,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 122.7% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 40,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $75.00 price target on First Savings Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

