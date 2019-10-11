First PREMIER Bank Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 251.1% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,417,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,321,478. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $60.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.