First PREMIER Bank Buys 472 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,545. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.3273 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

