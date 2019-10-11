First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Update

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the August 30th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. 18,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.51. First Northwest BanCorp has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Deines purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $161,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dana D. Behar purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $310,620. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 528.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 721,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 53,453 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

