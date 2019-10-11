First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FHB. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $194.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $21,074,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,169,000 after acquiring an additional 530,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $13,436,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,195,000 after acquiring an additional 507,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 483,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.