First American Trust FSB Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 240,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $327,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,865 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VMC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $82.52 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus set a $152.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

