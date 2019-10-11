First American Trust FSB Buys 1,367 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 330,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.68.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 34,035 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $1,451,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $157,694.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,177 shares of company stock worth $3,947,743 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 786,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,321. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $43.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

