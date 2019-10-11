FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Set at $20.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been given a $20.00 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information security company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FEYE. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura started coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Shares of FEYE stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. 3,550,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,733. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. FireEye has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $83,939.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,934.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

