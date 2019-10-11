Financial Analysis: Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) vs. Santa Fe Gold (NASDAQ:SFEG)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Santa Fe Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals -11.78% -12.74% -8.84% Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Santa Fe Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Santa Fe Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Opiant Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.45%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Santa Fe Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Fe Gold has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Santa Fe Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Santa Fe Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals $13.98 million 3.97 -$21.19 million ($7.10) -1.94 Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A $2.38 million N/A N/A

Santa Fe Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

About Santa Fe Gold

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, precious, and industrial and base metals, as well as titanium, rare earth, cobalt, lithium, manganese, and nickel deposits. It owns interests in various claims, including eight advanced projects. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

