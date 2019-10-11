Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce $19.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.34 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $17.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $78.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.64 million to $79.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.63 million, with estimates ranging from $82.26 million to $85.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million.

Several analysts recently commented on FDUS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

FDUS stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $352.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.86%.

In other news, insider Shelby E. Sherard acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $44,392.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 122.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 43,828 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidus Investment by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 36,359 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

