Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

FNF has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a positive rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised Fidelity National Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.54.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 97,323 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $4,201,433.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,615.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 64,883 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $2,845,768.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 648,213 shares of company stock valued at $28,390,825. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2,767.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,641,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

