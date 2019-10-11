Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Holdings Cut by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

