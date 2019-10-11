Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the August 30th total of 432,900 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FCSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,544. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Fibrocell Science has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.30. The business had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fibrocell Science will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fibrocell Science by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 230,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fibrocell Science by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 204,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fibrocell Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fibrocell Science by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

