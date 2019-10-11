Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FXPO. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrexpo to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 239.29 ($3.13).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

LON FXPO opened at GBX 149.06 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $877.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 234.73. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 148.15 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 305.60 ($3.99).

In other news, insider Christopher Mawe purchased 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £6,830.85 ($8,925.72).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.