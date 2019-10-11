Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AGM traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.18. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $55.64 and a 1-year high of $87.67.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

In related news, Director James R. Engebretsen sold 500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $39,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,336,000 after buying an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth $17,933,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 199,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 118,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.