Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $35.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.13 per share, with a total value of $33,263.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $188,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

