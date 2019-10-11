Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Tops $0.0220

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $67,776.00 and approximately $160.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00040634 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.49 or 0.06135326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00040881 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

DFS is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

