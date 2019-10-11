FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FALC stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 543. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. FalconStor Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, and de-duplication solutions worldwide. It offers FreeStor, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery.

