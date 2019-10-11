Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.81.

FB stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.64. 11,574,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,372,172. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.07. Facebook has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $43,462,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,604,556 shares of company stock worth $664,101,293 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 135.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

